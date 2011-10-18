GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
SINGAPORE Oct 18 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has restarted the largest of its three naphtha crackers following a planned maintenance which started in mid-August, traders said on Tuesday.
However, some traders said Asia's top naphtha buyer may shun buying spot naphtha for November despite having restarted the 1.2 million-tonnes-per-year (tpy) No. 3 cracker.
"They should have sufficient naphtha inventories for now," said a trader.
Other traders said Formosa had recently bought a large volume of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). LPG can be used to replace up to 15 percent of naphtha needed in its crackers.
It operates three naphtha crackers with a total ethylene capacity of 2.93 million tpy. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout; adds higher gold prices)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.