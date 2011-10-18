SINGAPORE Oct 18 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has restarted the largest of its three naphtha crackers following a planned maintenance which started in mid-August, traders said on Tuesday.

However, some traders said Asia's top naphtha buyer may shun buying spot naphtha for November despite having restarted the 1.2 million-tonnes-per-year (tpy) No. 3 cracker.

"They should have sufficient naphtha inventories for now," said a trader.

Other traders said Formosa had recently bought a large volume of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). LPG can be used to replace up to 15 percent of naphtha needed in its crackers.

It operates three naphtha crackers with a total ethylene capacity of 2.93 million tpy. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)