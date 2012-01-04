SINGAPORE Jan 4 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is seeking spot naphtha for mid-February arrival at Mailiao, but runs at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex have been kept at around 80 percent capacity, traders said on Wednesday.

Formosa had previously bought around 200,000 tonnes of naphtha for January arrival at premiums of about $3.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight basis after being absent from the spot market for more than six months following the shutdown of its 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker because of outages.

The cracker was shut between May 12 and Sept. 20.

Asia's top naphtha buyer, which will award the tender on Thursday, has to operate its cracking complex at below full-tilt to combat sluggish plastics import demand from China after the No. 1 cracker restarted.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)