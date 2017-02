SINGAPORE Jan 19 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical has bought around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for February to March arrival, bringing its total purchases since mid-December to over 350,000 tonnes, traders said on Thursday.

The volumes were bought at a price of flat to premiums of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, lower than what it had recently paid at $3.00 a tonne premium.

Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex which are currently running below full-tilt due to weak plastics demand from China. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)