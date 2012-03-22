(Adds prices, comments)
SINGAPORE, March 22 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp has bought 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of
open-spec naphtha for first-half May arrival at lower premiums
versus last week's purchase, traders said on Thursday.
Asia's top naphtha buyer has bought the cargoes from four
sellers at premiums of around $21.00 a tonne to Japan spot
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
Traders added that higher premiums of more than $22.00 a
tonne were also paid, with most estimating the range would be
$21.00 to $23.00 a tonne.
Formosa had previously paid at least $25.00 a tonne for
50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival.
Traders said tight supplies are expected to ease but may not
be completely resolved.
India is gradually restoring exports to its monthly average
of more than 800,000 tonnes as Reliance has completed its
refinery maintenance but refinery turnarounds are still
continuing in Saudi Arabia and .
"The market is also under some correction as it was
overheated previously," said a trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)