SINGAPORE, March 28 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has raised runs at its naphtha cracking complex by 5 percentage points this week to 95 percent, traders said on Wednesday.

Asia's top naphtha buyer has so far bought up to 150,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for the first half of May, and sellers are hoping the Taiwan firm's appetite for naphtha will stay strong for May cargoes.

Formosa will however idle a 700,000 tonne per year (tpy) No. 1 cracker on June 20 for a 40-day maintenance, followed by another shutdown at its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker on Aug. 15 for 20 days.

"I am expecting a really weak market from June," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that the shutdown was likely to coincide with higher supplies as the Middle East would have completed most of its refinery maintenance by then.

Formosa operates three crackers, including a 1.2 million tpy No. 3 unit. Its No. 1 cracker was shut for four months last year from May due to two fires at Mailiao, one of which was at its 540,000 barrels per day refinery. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)