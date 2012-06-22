Clampdown on North Korean trade squeezes Chinese border towns
DANDONG, China, Feb 23 As Beijing tightens its grip on trade with North Korea, the economies of Chinese towns along the 1,400-km border the two countries share are floundering.
SINGAPORE, June 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is expected to restart two of its three naphtha crackers in about 10-14 days following an outage that forced the shutdown of the units this week, traders said on Friday.
They added that Formosa has asked to defer some of its naphtha feedstock shipments but it was not clear if sellers had agreed. The volumes to be deferred were also unclear.
Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)
BRASILIA, Feb 22 Brazil's government said on Wednesday it would relax local content rules for the oil industry as of September in an effort to attract foreign investment and lower costs that have hindered development of vast off-shore reserves.
MONTERREY, Feb 22 Mexican presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador might halt new oil and gas privatization contracts and would review existing ones if he won the 2018 election, a top adviser said, in a sign the leftist could try to freeze Mexico's energy market reform.