SINGAPORE Oct 29 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will raise operating rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex by 10 percentage points to 90 percent in three days, traders said on Monday.

Asia's top naphtha buyer lowered runs from 100 percent to 80 percent at the cracking complex in late September after a fire hit a monoethylene glycol unit operated by its sister company, Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Formosa supplies some of its ethylene feedstock to Nan Ya Plastics.

"Although the incident has been resolved, there are no plans yet to restore the operating rates of the cracking complex to full capacity because demand for petrochemicals is slow," said a trader.

The 10 percentage point hike in operating rates is still positive news for sellers, however, as it means higher demand for naphtha.

Formosa is now seeking a minimum of 25,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for first-half December arrival at Mailiao in a tender which is due to be awarded on Tuesday.

It recently bought around 60,000-90,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for November delivery but the price details were not known. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)