SINGAPORE Aug 24 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut the largest of three naphtha crackers for maintenance around Aug. 15 as planned, but no decision has been made on when it can restart its No. 1 unit that has been offline since May, said its spokesman.

"The No. 3 cracker was shut according to schedule but it remains unclear when we can restart the No. 1 cracker," he said.

The 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker was taken offline after a liquefied gas petroleum (LPG) pipeline fire on May 12.

It was to restart in first-half August before the 1.2 million tpy No. 3 cracker goes into a 40-45 day maintenance.

But another fire, this time at a propylene recovery unit at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in end July, forced it to delay the restart of the No. 1 cracker indefinitely.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha importer, also operates the 1.03 million tpy No.2 cracker which is still in operation.

Traders have looked past the shutdown of Formosa's crackers, which equate to lost demand of some 500,000 tonnes a month.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into naphtha, were around their highest in 3-1/2 months at a $136.08 a tonne premium on Tuesday.

