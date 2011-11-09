SINGAPORE Nov 9 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has scheduled the closure of its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker for a 40-day maintenance period starting next September, traders said on Wednesday.

The smallest of three naphtha units was previously shut for about four months from May 12 following a fire at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline.

There are no plans to shut the other two crackers for maintenance next year.

The No. 3 unit, the largest of the crackers with a capacity of 1.2 million tpy, had undergone a turnaround in August this year.

Formosa, like some of its petrochemical counterparts in pockets of Asia, is running its 2.93 million tpy cracking complex at a reduced rate of 80 percent due to weak plastics margins caused by sluggish import demand from China.

