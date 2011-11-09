SINGAPORE Nov 9 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has scheduled the closure of its 700,000 tonnes per year
(tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker for a 40-day maintenance period
starting next September, traders said on Wednesday.
The smallest of three naphtha units was previously shut for
about four months from May 12 following a fire at a liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline.
There are no plans to shut the other two crackers for
maintenance next year.
The No. 3 unit, the largest of the crackers with a capacity
of 1.2 million tpy, had undergone a turnaround in August this
year.
Formosa, like some of its petrochemical counterparts in
pockets of Asia, is running its 2.93 million tpy cracking
complex at a reduced rate of 80 percent due to weak plastics
margins caused by sluggish import demand from China.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)