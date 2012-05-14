UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
SINGAPORE May 14 Taiwan's Formosa has bought around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha which is rich in naphthalenes and aromatics (N+A) for second-half June arrival at Mailiao but has shunned open-spec naphtha purchases for next month, traders said on Monday.
N+A naphtha is usually used for aromatics production while open-spec grade is for cracking into ethylene and propylene, the key raw material for plastics.
Traders added that Formosa mostly likely paid premiums in the $20s a tonne level to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the N+A grade late last week.
Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex, making them the top ethylene producer in North Asia outside China.
It will shut a 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker for maintenance for about 40-45 days starting June 20 and this has weighed heavily on sellers' mood.
The shutdown period will wipe out more than 200,000 tonnes of naphtha demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.