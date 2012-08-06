SINGAPORE Aug 6 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical
Corp has delayed the restart of a No. 1 naphtha cracker by a few
days after mechanical problems prevented it from resuming
operations over the weekend, traders said on Monday.
The 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker was shut on June
19 for maintenance and was to restart on Aug. 5.
The delay should be brief as Asia's top naphtha buyer aims
to restart the unit within the week, traders added.
It has two other crackers that are in operation.
But the 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker will be taken offline
on Aug. 15 for 30 days for inspections as required by the
authorities as the Mailiao site was hit by fire last year.
The company has another 1.2 million tpy No. cracker.
