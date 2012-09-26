SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Taiwanese Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's top naphtha buyer, has cancelled its open-spec naphtha purchase tender following a fire at a monethylene glycol (MEG) plant operated by its sister company, traders said on Wednesday.

Formosa Petrochemical supplies its ethylene to the MEG plant. As of now, Formosa Petrochemical is still running its 2.93 million tonnes per year cracking complex at full capacity, traders added.