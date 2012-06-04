Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
SINGAPORE, June 4 ADNOC has sealed contracts for naphtha lifting for a 12-month period starting July, with most of its Asian buyers at record premiums of $26.00-$27.50 a tonne to its own price formula after being locked in talks since May 14, traders said on Monday.
Buyers had initially resisted the high premiums but relented.
"Most buyers will want to keep the relationship. Additionally, petrochemical makers in general prefer the Middle Eastern refiner's grades because they know what they are getting as they are buying from a source familiar to them," said a buyer.
ADNOC has three grades for the one-year term.
Splitter naphtha was at a $26.00 a tonne premium, followed by low-sulphur grade at $26.50 and pentane at $27.50.
Its splitter naphtha volumes for July 2012 to June 2013 will be lower at 1.2 million tonnes, down by a quarter compared to the previous contract for July 2011 to June 2012. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese cities that sit on three pollution "highways" have been told to coordinate efforts to reduce emissions, as Beijing and the country's northeast regions brace for another bout of heavy smog this week, state media reported on Monday.
RIYADH, Feb 12 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the U.N. envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen's Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat's term due to what it said was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement.