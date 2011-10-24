Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Nara Bancorp Inc , which posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, said it had commenced an underwritten public offering of about $55 million of its common stock, nearly a fifth of its current market value.
The Los Angeles-based bank, which focuses on the Korean-American population, said the capital would be used to bolster its capital position and to support its pending merger with Center Financial Corp .
The proceeds will also be used to support growth in the banking business and to pay off debt, the bank said in a statement.
Nara Bancorp intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the amount of common stock offered to cover over-allotments.
Separately, the company said it earned 23 cents per share in the third quarter, topping analysts estimate of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, that offers commercial banking loan and deposit products through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nara Bank, closed at $6.92 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.