By Ilaina Jonas
| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 More than 2,100 investors,
analysts and executives of U.S. real estate investment trusts
were left in the dark most of the afternoon on Wednesday after
an accident in an electric room under construction at the Hilton
New York hotel in midtown Manhattan caused a power failure.
"There were some announcements on loudspeakers and the
lights were flashing," said Ian Goltra, a portfolio manager at
Forward Management who was attending the National Association of
Real Estate Investment Trusts annual REITWeek2012.
Goltra was one of about 500 people at a luncheon at which
Harvard University Professor of Economics Kenneth Rogoff was
speaking when power went down. Rogoff finished his speech
without a microphone.
About 70 percent of the hotel owned by The Blackstone Group
LP was expected to have power by about 6 p.m. EDT, with
the other 30 percent expected to be in the dark for about two
days, New York Fire Department Borough Commander James Esposito
said.
The hotel was not evacuated, but many guests went to the
street. An employee handed out bottles of water in the lobby.
Some emergency power left two escalators running and light
in the 42nd floor suit where Stephen Sterrett, chief financial
officer of Simon Property Group Inc, the world's largest
real estate company, was meeting with investors.
"There's a benefit to being the biggest," said Sandler
O'Neill analyst Alex Goldfarb.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas)