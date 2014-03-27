Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 27 Nari Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says aims for new contracts of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.67 billion), up 18 percent; revenue of 11.5 billion yuan, up 20 percent in 2014
* Says 2013 net profit up 22.9 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/naf97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)