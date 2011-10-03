* State regulators report on 825 adviser exams

* Registration and client data safety among compliance

By Suzanne Barlyn

Oct 3 Many smaller registered investment advisers do not file accurate registration forms or keep track of important data about their clients, the North American Securities Administrators Association said on Monday.

A series of examinations coordinated by many of the nation's state regulators earlier this year revealed that compliance is an ongoing challenge for smaller investment advisers, NASAA said.

Regulators from 45 states and Canadian provinces examined 825 registered investment advisers who manage under $100 million in assets.

They uncovered 3,543 compliance problems in 13 areas, including advertising and fee arrangements. A similar project in 2009 revealed 1,887 compliance problems among 458 advisers.

Problems with registration forms topped the list of violations the regulators detected.

About 35 percent of examined advisers did not include consistent information about their businesses in both parts of Form ADV, the documents investment advisers must file to register with state regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Examiners found violations in forms from about 60 percent of the advisers they reviewed, including inaccuracies about assets under management or descriptions of their business.

Nearly half of the advisers had at least one violation of books and records rules. One quarter of examined advisers did not keep appropriate information about whether investments they recommended to clients were suitable, while 20 percent did not properly safeguard their records and data.

Other problem areas included inadequate supervision and compliance procedures. Inaccurate advertising was also a concern, including misuse of the term RIA, or registered investment adviser.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt)