NEW YORK, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
plans next week to release its compensation plan for firms that
lost money in the bungled Facebook initial public
offering, the FOX Business channel reported on Friday.
The deal being discussed will be all cash, and likely more
than the $40 million originally proposed, though nothing had
been finalized, the report said, citing sources.
Nasdaq is working with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on a second draft of the proposal, according to the
report.
One source told the network the new proposal could be as
high $100 million, all cash.
Nasdaq had proposed a $40 million pool, made up of $13.7
million in cash, with the rest in trading credits. The plan drew
criticism from market makers who lost an estimated $200 million
on the IPO, and by other exchanges, which said the trading
credits would force the firms to trade on Nasdaq.
Nasdaq declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting By John McCrank; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)