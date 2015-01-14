Jan 14 A woman seeking a protective order against Kurt Busch on Wednesday rejected claims by the NASCAR champion that she is an assassin and said several of the race car driver's stories about her were taken from a movie screenplay she is writing.

Busch, testifying on a protective order against him in a Delaware court on Tuesday, said his ex-girlfriend, Patricia Driscoll, is a hired killer sent on covert missions who once returned to their hotel room in a blood-splattered evening gown.

"Over the past seven years I have worked on a movie script with producers about a female CIA operative and her work on classified missions for the U.S," Driscoll said in a statement.

"Mr. Busch has seen and given commentary to me on the latest script because some of the stories he told on the stand are straight from the script."

Driscoll alleges that Busch, who won the NASCAR title in 2004, slammed her head three times against a bedroom wall in his motorhome on Sept. 26 at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Attempts to reach Busch, who has denied the assault allegations and has not been charged though a separate criminal investigation is being carried out on the matter, and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, were not successful.

Driscoll, 37, urged Busch to seek professional counseling.

"Perhaps now his family and those around him recognize his fragile state and will provide him the mental health care and support he needs," she said. "He clearly believes fiction is reality, and that's all the more reason he needs help."

Busch claimed during the testimony phase of the four-day hearing that Driscoll was dispatched on missions across Central and South America and Africa and was sent on assignments to kill drug lords.

The 36-year-old race car driver is casting Patricia Driscoll as a jilted lover who wants to destroy his reputation. In court, Busch said: "Everybody on the outside can tell me I'm crazy, but I lived on the inside and saw it firsthand."

"I think now the general public understands what Miss Driscoll has always stated, that Mr. Busch needs counseling to deal with his issues and why she sought counseling for him," Driscoll's lawyer, Mark Dycio, told Reuters.

"His testimony clearly shows why she believes why a protective order is warranted."

Attorneys for both sides now have two weeks to submit written closing arguments before the judge will rule.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)