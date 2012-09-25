By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Sept 25 Nasdaq OMX on Tuesday
launched a cloud computing platform built by Amazon Web Services
which it said would allow its trading clients to cut
the cost of storing financial data.
The system, FinQloud, is a response to regulators' growing
demands that companies provide more granular data on their
trading activities.
Policymakers in the United States and Europe want banks and
brokers to provide them with more detailed information on their
day-to-day operations to help authorities spot illicit or risky
trading patterns.
The world's largest banks and brokers have historically used
specialist in-house systems for data storage, citing security
concerns about external platforms.
Nasdaq and AWS, which have struck a partnership deal to
offer the system to the exchange group's client's, said cloud
computing offered a cheaper route to regulatory compliance.
AWS said all connections to FinQloud would pass through a
rigorous encryption system so the platform met the strict
security requirements of regulators.
"Storing and retrieving data can be done quickly, easily and
inexpensively (with FinQloud)," said Andy Jassy, AWS senior vice
president.
Investment banks are looking to share administrative and
back office services to offset the twin pressures of falling
revenues and increasing regulatory compliance costs.