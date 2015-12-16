Dec 15 Securities exchange operator Nasdaq Inc's
Co-President Adena Friedman will be named chief
operating officer (COO) on Wednesday, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Friedman, who would be Nasdaq's first ever COO, will
continue to serves as co-president, according to the source who
did not want to be quoted.
The appointment is seen as bringing her one step closer to
eventually being chief executive officer of the company.
Friedman did not immediately respond to an email requesting
comment.
Friedman, who originally joined Nasdaq in 1993 and worked
there for 18 years, left the company in 2011 to join asset
manager the Carlyle Group to serve as its chief financial
officer.
Nasdaq lured back Friedman in 2014 with the understanding
that she would succeed Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld,
possibly as soon as 2015, Reuters had reported citing sources.
(reut.rs/1P60sFU)
There was no written agreement that lays out such a
timeline. Greifeld, 56, who has been the company's CEO for 12
years, could still stay until 2017, when his contract ends.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported Friedman's
appointment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru and John McCrank in
New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)