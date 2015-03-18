* HKEx plans to add derivatives to China Stock Connect
* Nasdaq already provides tech support to HKEx
* Nasdaq to make opportunistic acquisitions in index
business
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, March 18 Securities exchange operator
NASDAQ OMX Group Inc is a "natural partner" for its
Hong Kong counterpart should the latter need technological
assistance for derivatives link-ups with other exchanges, Nasdaq
President Adena Friedman said.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans
to add derivatives to a scheme which currently allows investors
in Hong Kong to buy shares listed in mainland China and vice
versa. HKEx is banking on the scheme to boost trading volume.
Nasdaq provides software for trading and clearing
derivatives, as well as surveillance tools that help market
participants ensure they comply with regulations.
"We already are the technology provider to Hong Kong for the
derivatives market. Were they to do derivatives connection, we
will be a natural partner to them to make sure that they can
build that connection," Friedman told Reuters in an interview in
Jakarta on Wednesday.
Friedman said Nasdaq has been seeing double-digit annual
revenue growth in its risk management products, driven by demand
from big banks, brokers, exchanges and regulators.
Friedman, the former chief financial officer of global asset
management firm Carlyle Group LP, also said Nasdaq plans
to make "opportunistic" acquisitions in the index business.
Friedman said she expects "several dozen" listings in the
United States by mostly Asian companies over the next two to
three years, likely from technology and healthcare sectors in
China, India and Southeast Asia.
