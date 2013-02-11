NEW YORK Feb 11 Nasdaq OMX Group was
recently in talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group to take
the transatlantic exchange operator private, but the talks broke
down due to price disagreements, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Carlyle initiated the discussions and was in early stages of
due diligence, when disagreements emerged, bringing the talks to
an end, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The talks, first reported by Fox Business Network, were held
about three weeks ago.
Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat said the company does not
comment on market rumors or speculation. A spokesman for Carlyle
declined to comment.
Shares of Nasdaq were up 3.4 percent at $30.47 early on
Monday afternoon.