BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 13 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said its board elected interim-chairman Börje Ekholm as chairman on Thursday.
He was appointed the interim chairman in May, a week after technical glitches at the exchange led to a series of problems in Facebook's highly anticipated initial public offering.
Ekholm is the chief executive of Nordic-based industrial holding company Investor AB, Nasdaq's No. 2 shareholder.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.