Oct 8 Nasdaq Inc, the operator of
Nasdaq stock market and eight European stock exchanges, on
Thursday launched a tool to monitor dark pool trading activity.
A dark pool is a network that allows traders to buy or sell
orders secretly, ruling out the possibility of other traders
taking advantage of the order.
Dark pools have been criticized for their lack of
transparency and as they could lead to less efficient pricing.
"Regulators globally are taking a more active role in
monitoring and enforcing greater transparency ... of trading
behaviors within dark pools specifically," Rob Lang, a Nasdaq
executive, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)