NEW YORK Feb 12 Nasdaq Inc said on Friday it would acquire newswire operator and press release distributer Marketwired, for an undisclosed amount, adding to the exchange operator's corporate services offerings.

Nasdaq said the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would be funded through a mix of debt and cash and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)