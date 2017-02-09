Feb 9 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.

Kosakewitsch, who will join Nasdaq from his current role as head of securities in Denmark for Carnegie Investment Bank, will also take on the role as head of sales for Nasdaq European equities, Nasdaq said.

Sibbern will move to New York, where he will become Nasdaq executive vice president of global information services.

