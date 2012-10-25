* Propose pegging US domestic ETF orders to intraday values
* Analyst says risk of orders not being filled
* ETF executives say third-party monitoring could be an
issue
By John McCrank and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Nasdaq OMX Group has
proposed a new order type for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that
may comfort investors who feel there is not enough transparency
in the pricing of some securities.
But some observers and ETF providers say the proposal may be
a solution in search of a problem - and might actually result in
some investors' trades not getting filled.
Nasdaq plans to introduce a new order type aimed at boosting
investor confidence in ETFs by providing more transparency into
the underlying value of the products, according to a regulatory
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ETFs are investment vehicles that own an array of stocks or
bonds, similar to mutual funds, but trade on public exchanges.
The new limit order type would allow investors to peg the
price of orders for U.S. domestic ETFs with the intraday net
asset value (INAV) of their component stocks, rather than to the
end-of-day net asset value, which is calculated at the previous
close, according to SEC filing, dated Oct. 12.
Exchange-traded product issuers must provide an INAV at
least every 15 seconds for their products. But the INAV is used
only as a post-trade analytic tool that investors can use after
buying an ETF to see if the price paid was close to the actual
value of the underlying components.
ANOTHER ORDER TYPE
With an estimated 2,000 variations, and more than 50 trading
venues, many traders and investors have complained the markets
have grown too complex.
"Knowing how hard (exchanges) compete for execution, it's
just another variation to help Nasdaq attract execution to their
venue," said Eric Pollackov, a former NYSE Euronext
executive who is now managing director of ETFs at Schwab.
The proposal is in the midst of a 21-day public comment
period required by the SEC, and therefore Nasdaq cannot speak
about the matter, a spokesman for the company said.
While Nasdaq's proposal would give investors choice in how
they place orders and educate retail investors about how INAV
quotes work, it seems to be "more of a solution in search of a
problem," said David Nadig, director of research at
IndexUniverse LLC, which conducts research on the ETF industry.
The new order type would only apply to domestic equity ETFs
that trade in the United States, and most of those are very
liquid and thus trade at fair price execution, Nadig said.
Out of the 1,438 U.S. ETFs, only 347 are domestic equity
funds, not including leveraged and inverse ETFs, according to
IndexUniverse. These are primarily large, liquid, equity-based
ETFs, Nadig said.
For those few situations in which domestic equity ETFs are
trading at wide bid-ask spreads, the danger with this kind of
order is that investors who use it may risk not getting their
orders filled, he said.
"With this kind of order you are effectively saying you only
want to get executed at INAV, which is like saying you want to
get executed inside the spread," Nadig said. "But that might
never happen and that means there is a real risk of the order
not getting filled."
A conventional market order would still be available to
investors, Nasdaq said in its filing.
MONITORING THE PRICE
"The INAV is intended to approximate the fair value of the
securities held in the portfolio by the ETF and should closely
represent the value of the fund during the trading day," Nasdaq
said in the filing, reported on earlier by Ignites.
Since the order would be repriced throughout its life as the
value of the underlying portfolio changes, it would eliminate
investors' concerns about the value of the fund's underlying
portfolio being drastically different from their execution
price, Nasdaq said.
It is not clear if there has been any significant investor
concern about this issue.
But the proposal from Nasdaq does raise the concern that
calculations on INAV quotes will not always be accurate, say
some ETF executives. That's because ETF issuers hire
third-parties to calculate INAV quotes, which are then
distributed by the exchanges.
If those calculations are wrong, it would cause problems for
investors who place the orders, said an executive at an ETF
provider who spoke anonymously because his firm is still
reviewing the proposal. To avoid that, there would need to be
more monitoring of these prices, ETF executives said.
"Basing your investment decision on a third-party valuation
service always makes me nervous," Pollackov said.
Nasdaq said in its filing that in the event the INAV data
feed for a particular ETF were to be compromised, "the use of
the INAV pegged order type for that ETF would be suspended and
orders utilizing the INAV pegged functionality for that ETF
already in the system would be canceled."