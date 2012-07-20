WASHINGTON, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
on Friday said it will file a $62 million compensation
plan for firms that lost money in the bungled Facebook Inc
initial public offering in May.
The fund is $22 million larger than the original fund
proposed in June, NASDAQ said. All accommodations will be paid
in cash, a departure from the prior plan in which Nasdaq would
have partially compensated firms through trading credits.
The compensation plan will be filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Nasdaq said, adding that it expects all
payouts will occur within six months.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker and Karey Wutkowski; Editing by
Bernard Orr)