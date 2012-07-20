(Adds CEO comment, background on IPO)
WASHINGTON, July 20 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
said on Friday it will file a $62 million compensation
plan for firms that lost money in the bungled Facebook Inc
initial public offering in May.
The fund is $22 million larger than the original fund
proposed in June, Nasdaq said. All accommodations will be paid
in cash, a departure from the prior plan in which Nasdaq would
have partially compensated firms through trading credits or
rebates.
The compensation plan will be filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Nasdaq said, adding that it expects all
payouts to occur within six months.
Nasdaq's original plan drew criticism from market makers who
say they lost upwards of $200 million because of technical
glitches on the IPO. It also drew criticism from other
exchanges, which said the trading credits would force the firms
to trade on Nasdaq.
"We deeply regret the problems encountered during the
initial public offering of Facebook," Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld
said in a statement. "We failed to meet our own high standards
based on our long history of providing outstanding technology to
our members and exchange customers."
Greifeld said the exchange has learned from the experience
and will continue improving its trading platform.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's
self-regulator, has agreed to evaluate claims submitted under
the program. The filing of the accommodation program with the
SEC begins a comment period, Nasdaq said.
Facebook's $16 billion IPO was to have been the culmination
of years of breakneck growth for a social network that became a
cultural and business phenomenon. But the shares of the
eight-year-old company founded by Mark Zuckerberg in his Harvard
dormitory room have sagged since going public at $38 a share.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker and Karey Wutkowski; editing by
Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)