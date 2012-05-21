NEW YORK May 21 Nasdaq has engaged federal regulators to untangle the problems that occurred at the opening of Facebook Inc's initial public offering on Friday that could eventually result in financial restitution for investors who did not get shares at the desired price.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will review requests from investors whose orders were not filled at the opening cross price of $42 or were filled at an inferior price, the Nasdaq said in a statement.

FINRA will report on the total value of investor claims to Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)