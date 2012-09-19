Sept 19 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc stood by
its proposed $62 million plan to compensate firms affected by
the fallout from Facebook's botched IPO, taking aim at
UBS AG , Citigroup Inc and other parties
which derided the payback plan.
In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
dated Sept. 17, Nasdaq said the proposed compensation pool "goes
well beyond what is required under current Nasdaq rules." It
noted that if the proposal is not approved, the applicable limit
of liability under the approved rule would instead be $500,000 -
less than 1 percent of the proposed pool.
Nasdaq's plan to offer $62 million in cash was an increase
from an earlier $40 million payback fund, which was made up
mostly of trading rebates.
Nasdaq defended its use of a 45-minute window to determine a
benchmark reference price to assess the amount owed on orders
qualifying for accommodation.
The company said the time frame "should have been ample time
for a reasonably diligent member to identify any unexpected
losses or unanticipated positions and take steps to mitigate or
liquidate them."
The eight-page letter was signed by Nasdaq Senior Vice
President and Corporate Secretary Joan Conley.