* SEC to decide by March 29, instead of Jan. 28
* Time needed to mull plan, arguments for and against
NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. securities regulators will
delay, by another two months, a ruling on Nasdaq OMX Group's
$62-million plan to compensate firms that suffered
losses during Facebook's botched initial public offering
in May.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission needs more time
to consider Nasdaq's proposal, as well as the comments received
from various parties in favor of or against the plan, according
to a regulatory filing dated Jan. 23.
The SEC, which had been expected to decide on the matter by
Jan. 28, said its decision would be made by March 29.
At stake is the extent to which U.S. exchanges, which match
hundreds of billions of dollars of securities transactions
daily, can be liable for glitches.
Market-makers like Knight Capital Group Inc, UBS AG
, Citigroup Inc, and others, have said they
collectively lost around $500 million on May 18, when shares of
Facebook first traded on public markets.
A Nasdaq technology issue delayed the IPO for 30 minutes
and, in the interim, many orders were not included in the
opening auction, leaving some traders unaware of their
positions.