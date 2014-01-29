By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 Nasdaq OMX Group is
pushing to cut the fees it charges big customers that trade on
several of its exchanges, a move that is arousing the attention
of regulators and triggering accusations from rivals that the
company is seeking to stifle competition.
In late October, Nasdaq told U.S. regulators that it wanted
to offer cheaper trading for customers of one of its options
exchanges, if their total volume of trading with all three of
Nasdaq's options exchanges was substantial.
Regulators balked. The Securities and Exchange Commission
put the proposal on hold in November, and asked rivals and
customers for comment.
If approved, the Nasdaq plan could have far-reaching effects
on competition, pricing and complexity in options and stock
markets. Rivals claim it would end a level playing field by
favoring larger exchange companies that run a number of
different marketplaces over smaller players.
Competition is fierce in the U.S. financial markets, with 12
U.S. options exchanges and 13 U.S. stock exchanges, as well as
dozens of alternative trading venues.
The latest standoff stems from an obscure feature of U.S.
law that forces each individual exchange to offer the same
pricing plans to all of its customers.
Because of the rule an exchange company cannot on the same
market offer rebates favoring customers who place many orders
while also giving discounts to customers who place a few very
large orders, for example. Instead, the company has to set up
different exchanges to meet the needs of different customers.
Each exchange is supposed to compete with the others, even if
they are owned by the same corporate parent.
Under Nasdaq's proposal, the walls between those units would
be effectively broken down. That's what alarms smaller rivals
and startups, who say that tearing down those barriers will
allow Nasdaq and other established operators to offer cheaper
pricing, stifling competition and entrenching the biggest
exchange operators.
Nasdaq said in a lengthy rebuttal made public on Monday that
some of its rivals were just looking to avoid competition. The
SEC "should treat with substantial skepticism any argument by an
exchange that a competitor should not be permitted to reduce its
prices," it said in a letter posted on the SEC's website.
There is no rule explicitly banning the practice of
aggregating volume across exchanges to provide discounts. There
are, however, laws stating that each exchange's fees cannot be
unfairly discriminatory or hinder competition.
Nasdaq declined comment when contacted by Reuters.
"It's a dramatic departure from previous precedent," said
Jeromee Johnson, who runs the BATS Global Markets' options
exchange.
Still, the idea is not necessarily bad as investors could
ultimately end up with better prices, Johnson added. BATS runs
two separate U.S. stock exchanges, and is merging with Direct
Edge, which also runs two U.S. stock exchanges.
The proposed pricing plan could be used "benevolently," to
lower prices for some firms, or it could be used "malevolently,"
allowing exchanges to use the bundled rebates to gain
"mini-monopolies" on certain segments of the market, said Bill
O'Brien, chief executive at Direct Edge. The proposal needs to
be scrutinized, he added.
SEC REVIEW
Nasdaq is looking to lower trading costs for customers of
its Nasdaq OMX Phlx options exchange that also do business on
its two other U.S. options markets, Nasdaq Options Market and
Nasdaq OMX BX Options. To qualify for the rebate, the customer
need not do business with all three exchanges, but its total
volume of trading must meet a certain threshold.
In 2009, Nasdaq tried to lower transaction fees for key
customers of its main U.S. stock exchange that also did a
certain amount of business on Phlx. The SEC repealed that
proposal, saying it was not clear if it met the statutory rules.
In scrutinizing the latest proposal, the regulator will
consider whether it is anticompetitive for individual exchanges
to act together to encourage trading activity, two people
familiar with the SEC's thinking said.
The regulator will also look at the potential impact of
Nasdaq's proposal on the principle of equitable allocation of
fees, they said. That means, for example, if two Phlx members
trade the same amount on the exchange, but one also trades on an
affiliate exchange and therefore qualifies for an extra rebate
on Phlx, is it fair to the Phlx member who did not qualify for
the rebate?
Nasdaq said the proposal would lead to lower trading costs,
and is therefore pro-competitive - an argument that one of its
biggest customers, hedge fund and market maker Citadel,
supports. Further, any exchange that felt at a disadvantage by
having just one platform could simply open other exchanges, and
operate similar pricing formats, Nasdaq added.
Deutsche Boerse's International Securities
Exchange (ISE), which recently launched its second U.S. options
exchange, says it isn't as easy as that, warning that the
process of getting its new platform off the ground took years
and overall costs ran into the multiple millions of dollars.
"Can exchanges that supposedly compete against each other
cooperate to establish joint fees?" ISE wrote in a letter to the
SEC. "We believe that the answer is a resounding 'No.'"
MIAX Options Exchange, which opened just over a year ago,
said it could not compete against a structure that leverages
trading volume and fees over three competing exchanges.
The proposal "would severely hinder competition amongst
options exchanges and damage the existing market structure that
is built on competition and innovation," MIAX told the SEC.
The SEC has until May 23 to make a decision, although that
date could be extended.
Nasdaq is looking to ensure the SEC hears all of its
arguments. Prominent Washington DC lawyer Eugene Scalia filed a
legal motion on Friday with the SEC on Nasdaq's behalf, asking
that parties who submitted comments on the proposal be required
to appear before the SEC to present oral arguments supporting
their positions, according to a document obtained by Reuters.
Scalia, the son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was not
immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The exchange operator said in the document that it wants to
be sure it has the chance to rebut any arguments made by other
participants.