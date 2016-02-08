US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical risks weigh; earnings eyed
April 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions and the approaching earnings season weighed on investors' risk appetite.
NASDAQ FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, NOW DOWN ABOUT 2 PCT
April 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions and the approaching earnings season weighed on investors' risk appetite.
April 12 Most Southeast Asian stocks settled higher on Wednesday as energy shares climbed on reports that Saudi Arabia was lobbying oil producers to extend an output cut, but the rising geopolitical woes curbed gains. Brent oil extended gains into an eighth straight session on Wednesday, having recovered nearly all last month's losses, after Saudi Arabia was said to be pushing its fellow OPEC members and some rivals to prolong supply cuts beyond June. However, heightened