SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as investors digest Trump's protectionist policies

By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday amid signs U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies would help push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances. Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, with Thailand's central bank governor saying the pullout could "provide a better opportunity fo