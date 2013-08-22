NEW YORK Aug 22 Nasdaq OMX said a connectivity issue between an exchange participant and the Securities Information Processor, which consolidates stock prices, was the reason behind Thursday's more than three hour trading halt in all Nasdaq-listed securities.

There was a connectivity issue "which lead to a degradation in the ability of the SIP to disseminate consolidated quotes and trades," the exchange said in a statement.

The cause of the issue has been identified and addressed, the exchange said.

An "exchange participant" would be either a brokerage or a market maker.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)