UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 23 Nasdaq OMX Group has resolved the technical issues that led to Thursday's trading halt, but cannot guarantee there would be no future problems, Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on CNBC television on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts