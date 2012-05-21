BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
NEW YORK May 21 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Monday it is changing its initial public offering trading procedures following glitches in Facebook Inc's market debut at the end of last week that prevented some traders from knowing for hours whether their orders for shares had been completed.
The exchange operator said in a note to traders that modifications to its IPO and halt cross application would prevent the problems that occurred on Friday from recurring. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp