US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday its net profit declined in the first quarter, due in part to lower volumes in U.S. cash equity trading and U.S. derivative trading.
The exchange operator said it earned $85 million, or 48 cents a share, down from $104 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting By John McCrank in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings