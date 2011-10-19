HONG KONG Oct 19 Nasdaq OMX Group expects between 15 and 20 more U.S. initial public offerings before the end of the year, a top executive at the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company had initially foreseen as many as 120 IPOs in 2011, but the final tally for the year could come at 80 percent of that because of volatility in global markets, said Bruce Aust, Nasdaq's executive vice president corporate client group.

"We've still got a very strong pipeline of companies," said Aust, who is in charge of the company's global listing business. "We anticipate that's probably anywhere between 15-20 companies that could price before the end of the year." (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Will Waterman)