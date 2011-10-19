* U.S. IPO volume seen below initial estimates on market
downturn
* Says volume of filings signal very robust IPO market in
U.S.
(Adds IPO volume decline, 2012 outlook)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Nasdaq OMX Group
expects between 15 and 20 more U.S. initial public offerings
(IPOs) this year despite volatility in global markets that has
dampened deal volume in recent months, a top executive at the
company told Reuters on Wednesday.
The company had initially expected 100-120 IPOs in 2011, but
the final tally could be about 80 percent of this as companies
delay listing due to a global markets slump, said Bruce Aust,
Nasdaq's executive vice-president, corporate client group.
"We've still got a very strong pipeline of companies," said
Aust, who is in charge of Nasdaq's global listing business. "We
anticipate that anywhere between 15 and 20 companies could price
before the end of the year."
Global IPO volume is down 7 percent since the start of the
year as investors remain wary of equity markets due to lingering
concern over Europe's debt troubles and an ailing U.S. economy.
Companies from fast-growing Asian markets to Europe and the
U.S. have put fundraising plans on hold, but issuance could pick
up in 2012 as investors venture back into equity markets.
"I don't think anybody anticipated the volatility in
markets, (or) obviously what's going on in Europe," Aust said in
an interview.
"It's all subject to market conditions and volatility. But I
would say that with 105 companies actively filed and registered
to go public, we feel encouraged that if markets return to some
sense of normalcy in 2012 we'll see a very, very robust IPO
market."
Chinese companies could account for three or four of the
remaining IPOs in the U.S. this year Aust said.
Companies from China make up the bulk of foreign issuers in
the Nasdaq, followed by those from Israel, but more listings
from Russia and India are expected, he added.
Demand for Chinese IPOs should continue, despite accounting
and corporate governance issues that affected stocks such as
NetQin Mobile Inc , Trunkbow International Holdings Ltd
and E-Commerce China Dangdang .
"Any time there is some uncertainty, or investors feel there
is some unease or lack of transparency around the companies
they're investing in, they will at least pause to make sure they
know where they're investing," Aust said.
"There's definitely an appetite from U.S. markets for
Chinese investments.
"When you look at the growth potential for China over the
next 10 years, it's tremendous. So when you have companies that
are doing the majority of their business in China, you can
understand that growth is going to come from those companies."
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Will Waterman and David
Hulmes)