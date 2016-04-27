NEW YORK, April 27 Nasdaq Inc's $1.1 bln acquisition of ise from deutsche boerse ag has received doj approval - CEO NASDAQ'S ISE DEAL STILL NEEDS U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION APPROVAL NASDAQ NOW EXPECTS TO CLOSE ISE DEAL IN Q2 2016 VERSUS EARLIER GUIDANCE OF H2 2016 (Reporting by John McCrank)