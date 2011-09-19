* Clearing business in spotlight as prominence grows
By Jonathan Stempel and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N
sued Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) to recover tens of millions
of dollars of alleged losses from being fraudulently induced to
enter interest rate swap futures contracts.
In its unusual complaint, Jefferies said Nasdaq's
majority-owned International Derivatives Clearing Group (IDCG)
clearinghouse unit repeatedly misrepresented that the contracts
were "economically equivalent" to similar transactions handled
in the private over-the-counter (OTC) market.
Instead, Jefferies said the transactions were not similar,
and that IDCG let an unnamed counterparty take advantage by
setting market prices at levels that were not economically
equivalent to the OTC swaps.
The swaps contracts at issue were valued at $150 million,
and the counterparty is DRW Trading Group, a Chicago-based
trading firm, a person familiar with the matter said.
Jefferies is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for
Nasdaq's alleged aiding and abetting of fraud, breach of
contract and other wrongdoing, according to its complaint filed
Friday with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Nasdaq said it will fight the lawsuit, which highlights
what for years has been the quiet plumbing of the marketplace
where trades are cleared.
Clearinghouses such as IDCG, which stand between parties to
trades and guarantee their obligations, have taken on new
prominence as lawmakers worldwide force OTC contracts through
them to help stave off another financial crisis.
IDCG started clearing U.S. dollar-denominated interest rate
swaps futures contracts in December 2008, shortly after the
crisis hammered markets. It also clears OTC positions.
But according to Jefferies, a New York-based investment
bank and broker-dealer, the defendants "did nothing and stood
by" as their actions caused it to suffer "tens of millions of
dollars in losses."
"I've never heard of a case where the clearinghouse has
been sued for misrepresentation of what it does," said Donald
Horwitz, former general counsel at the Options Clearing
Corporation and at Merrill Lynch Futures. "Clearinghouses were
basically quiet, in the background. But this is new."
Horwitz is now managing director of Chicago-based Donald
Horwitz Consulting LLC.
ECONOMICALLY EQUIVALENT?
Nasdaq spokesman Frank DeMaria said the company followed
its rules and its contractual obligations to Jefferies, and
that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has told
Jefferies as much. "Therefore, the suit is without merit, and
we will vigorously defend against it," he said.
Jefferies declined to comment beyond the complaint itself.
DRW Chief Executive Donald Wilson did not immediately return a
call seeking comment.
The lawsuit claims that the counterparty, DRW, took the
other side of trades that Jefferies was "induced" to enter and,
weeks later, "began a market debate" that the trades were
significantly different from similar OTC trades.
Jefferies said this created confusion and steered other
market participants away, leaving the clearinghouse as a "dead
exchange."
DRW is a prominent backer of Eris Exchange, which competes
with IDCG.
Two DRW employees and a Columbia University professor in
March co-wrote a paper that said IDCG's valuation method for
swap futures causes "substantial deviations in valuation with
respect to a non-cleared interest rate swap," according to an
online abstract.
Nasdaq, a U.S. and European exchange operator, took a
controlling stake in IDCG in 2008.
Larger clearinghouses run by London's LCH.Clearnet and
Chicago's CME Group Inc (CME.O) are also battling for a piece
of the estimated $350 trillion interest-rate swaps market.
Jefferies is expected on Tuesday to announce results for
its fiscal third quarter ended Aug. 31.
Nasdaq shares closed down 48 cents, or 1.9 percent, at
$24.79. Jefferies shares fell 67 cents, or 4.5 percent, to
$14.12.
The case is Jefferies & Co v. Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652560/2011.
