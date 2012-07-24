NEW YORK, July 24 Knight Capital Group
is closer to accepting Nasdaq OMX Group's repayment
plan for firms that lost money due to Facebook's bungled
initial public offering, but still has some concerns, a source
familiar with the company's thinking said on Tuesday.
Nasdaq on Friday boosted the amount of its payback fund to
$62 million in cash from an earlier $40 million proposal made up
mostly of trading rebates. It also said it would reimburse a
broader range of investor losses.
"Nasdaq has moved in the right direction with this," the
source said.
Market makers, which facilitate trades for brokers and
ensure liquidity, lost upward of $200 million in the $16 billion
IPO on May 18, as technical glitches on Nasdaq's systems delayed
the offering. Many investors were then left in the dark for more
than two hours as to whether their orders had gone through.
Knight is one of the top four retail market makers in the
Facebook IPO, along with UBS, Citigroup's
Automated Trading Desk and Citadel Securities.
Knight would rather see a larger payout, but accepts the
need to compromise and supports the idea of an all-cash payment,
the source said.
But the company is still grappling with another aspect of
the plan, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
late Friday, which would require firms that sign on to waive
their right to take legal action against the exchange over the
IPO, the source added.
Knight Chief Executive Tom Joyce had been a vocal critic of
the earlier proposal, calling it "underwhelming at best."
Knight reported its earnings on July 18, detailing its $35.4
million in losses associated with the Facebook IPO problems.
A Knight spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.
Liabilities at U.S. exchanges are capped in most instances.
Nasdaq's cap is $3 million and the plan filed with the SEC is
meant to increase that in this specific instance. But a legal
source told Reuters a firm could sue in the case of gross
negligence.
Nasdaq, which reports its second-quarter results on
Wednesday, had no comment.
Representatives for Citadel and Citi also had no comment.
Unconfirmed reports have said that UBS may have lost much
more than earlier thought due to the IPO, up to $350 million. A
spokeswoman for UBS was not immediately available.
During the chaotic hours after Facebook debuted, market
makers say they tried in vain to reach contacts at Nasdaq to
find out about their positions in Facebook. They were also
calling the SEC to make sure the regulator understood the
gravity of the situation.
Regulators are now investigating the matter.
In its SEC filing, Nasdaq stood by its decision not to halt
the most anticipated IPO in years.
The source said Knight would likely file a comment letter
with the SEC at some point in the next several days.
The rule has not yet been published by the SEC. Once it is
filed, there is a 21-day comment period.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)