May 12 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said Adena Friedman will rejoin the company as president of global corporate and information technology solutions, reporting to Chief Executive Robert Greifeld.

Friedman, who left Nasdaq in 2011, was most recently chief financial officer of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP .

Friedman is now the "leading candidate" to take over as chief executive when Greifeld departs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/meb39v)

The transatlantic exchange operator has been working on a succession plan since late last year with several internal and external candidates in consideration. Friedman was one of the candidates on the list.

The urgency of succession planning first hit the board in early 2011, when Friedman left to become the CFO of Carlyle. Greifeld had been positioning Friedman as his successor, and her departure put a spotlight on the lack of depth in the management bench that remained.

Calls for Greifeld's succession grew louder after Facebook Inc's botched IPO in 2012 and a 3-hour-long trading halt on the Nasdaq due to a software glitch last August. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)