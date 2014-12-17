BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
Dec 17 Nasdaq appointed Jeff McCarthy as vice president, head of ETP Listings & Services.
Prior to this, McCarthy was working at Citigroup's Investor Services & Markets group, where he was responsible for Global ETF & North America Fund Services.
At Nasdaq, McCarthy will be responsible for all aspects of its U.S. ETF Marketplace, guiding issuers through the development, listing, and trading processes.
McCarthy will report to Brian Hyndman, senior vice president of Nasdaq Global Information Services. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results