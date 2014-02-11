ESSEN, Germany Feb 11 Olso-based exchange
Nasdaq OMX Commodities will further raise its share of financial
German power trading this year after making inroads in 2013, its
president said on Tuesday.
Georg Aasen said the push would be supported by European
regulators seeking to ensure all wholesale trading volumes are
cleared - meaning financially cross-checked by exchanges or
clearing houses, and added that market players were also looking
for alternatives to its bigger rival EEX.
"We will see good numbers again this year, perhaps adding 10
percent to our cleared (German) volumes," he said at a briefing
during the E-World trade fair in Essen, Germany, where energy
market participants discuss market trends.
The Norwegian derivatives player had a clearing turnover of
40.7 terawatt hours of German power forwards last year, more
than double the 19.6 terawatt hours in 2012.
Germany is Europe's biggest wholesale power market, trading
an estimated 6,000 terawatt hours of electricity, roughly 10
times its national consumption.
Of this volume, about 80 percent is still uncleared, but
tighter financial regulation requires that they be brought more
into line.
"All (German) volumes may be cleared within five years,"
Aasen said.
Power contracts allow future hedging of supply at prices
that are set in a liquid trading environment, made up by genuine
customers, as well as independent traders and financial
operators.
Aasen said Nasdaq had put staff in place in Berlin and
Britain, where especially banks trade German power, to support
its push in German power forwards.
The exchange's targeted clientele are medium-sized
companies, among them industrial consumers and distributors of
power and funds entering the energy market, he said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)