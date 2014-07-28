By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 28
WASHINGTON, July 28 Nasdaq OMX's chief
urged U.S. regulators on Monday to re-examine the pricing model
that stock exchanges use to attract trading, joining the debate
about a fee-based incentive for traders that has come under
scrutiny in recent months.
Robert Greifeld called for a re-evaluation of the
"maker-taker" model, in which exchanges pay rebates to traders
who bring liquidity to the market and charge fees to those who
take it away.
The rebates apply to so-called "access fees," which
exchanges charge brokers and are capped by federal regulations
at 30 cents per hundred shares.
"The maker fee is an incentive ... for people to provide
liquidity into the market," Greifeld told reporters on the
sidelines of a day-long roundtable held by U.S. New Jersey
Republican Representative Scott Garrett to explore potential
equity market reforms.
"To be rewarded for that in some way I think is fair and
legitimate."
But the line should be drawn, he noted, when the incentive
is so large that "you are just trading for the incentive."
He added that the 30 cent fee "was not designed by God" and
is already 10 years old.
The maker-taker model is just one of several issues that
have come under renewed scrutiny in recent months, after
bestselling author Michael Lewis questioned the practice of
paying brokers as an incentive to entice liquidity.
In addition to the maker-taker model used by most of the
large exchanges, major market-maker brokerages such as KCG
Holdings and Citadel also pay retail brokerages to send
order flow to their platforms.
Critics say the practice of paying for order flow poses
conflicts of interest, because brokers may be enticed to send
orders to where they get paid the highest, instead of acting in
their clients' best interest.
IEX, the upstart trading venue featured in Lewis' book, is
one such critic, and does not pay for order flow.
Greifeld's comments Monday differ from the views of his
exchange's biggest two biggest rivals - the Intercontinental
Exchange's New York Stock Exchange and BATS Global
Markets.
ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher has advocated lowering access fees.
But he wants to take things a step further and ban maker-taker
pricing altogether.
BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman, however, disagrees with both, and
said that access fees should be tailored to each company.
"I would say 30 cents is as good a level as any. We should
maybe consider ... looking across all the stocks for a one-size
doesn't fit all solution," Ratterman said on Monday.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White
earlier this year announced she plans to unveil a series of
proposals designed to strengthen the markets and improve
transparency.
Although her staff is exploring a raft of new market
reforms, she has not explicitly called for changes to access
fees or the maker-taker model.
The idea of lowering access fees appears to be gaining
momentum on Wall Street by all kinds of firms whose interests
are not always aligned.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), for instance, recently called for lowering the fee from
30 cents to 5 cents.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)