Jan 12 Nasdaq OMX Group has approached
several big banks with a proposal to take over the operation of
their so called "dark pools," and plans to seek regulatory
permission to do so, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld.
The new initiative was a response to the needs of the
company's customers and not a strategic change, the Journal
quoted Greifeld as saying. (on.wsj.com/1tY7H6s)
Exchanges have been losing market share to broker-run
alternative trading systems, including "dark pools," partly as
brokers seek to avoid high exchange fees.
Dark pools are broker-run electronic trading venues, and
several big banks have one. They allow investors to trade
anonymously and only make trading data available after a trade,
reducing the chance that others in the market will know about
the buyer's or seller's intentions and move the price against
them.
Dark pool venues have come under scrutiny amid concerns
their unlit markets may drive too much volume away from
traditional exchanges and make it hard for investors to see
demand and potentially distorting prices.
Last month, Citigroup Inc said it would shut down its
alternative stock trading venue LavaFlow, at a time when
regulatory scrutiny has increased around broker-run trading
platforms, forcing banks to rethink the costs. Wells Fargo & Co
shut its dark pool in October, citing a lack of customer
demand.
Banks' "costs are skyrocketing and our job is figuring out
how we can help them solve that problem," Greifeld told the
Journal.
Using its technology, surveillance software and regulatory
expertise, Nasdaq can manage dark pools on behalf of banks,
still allowing them to trade at lower prices than they do on
exchanges and letting bank customers trade anonymously, the
newspaper reported.
A final business product hasn't been completed and plans may
change, the Journal said.
Representatives at the Nasdaq were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo
White announced last year that she planned to propose new rules
that would require alternative trading platform operators to
disclose more details to the public about the way they
operate.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)